PICTURES, VIDEO AND REACTION: Naked female (and male) cleaners - all you need to know!

A job advert looking for naked female cleaners to clean houses in South Yorkshire for £45 an hour has certainly created a stir.
Our story about the appeal for naturist cleaners went viral with hundreds taking to social media asking how they could apply - while others complained about the job being restricted purely to women.
But naked cleaners are nothing new - and a quick (skinny) dip into our archives proves that the idead has been done before in our region - with plenty of fellas stripping off in the past too to buff up a few houses.
And last year, a pensioner in Bristol posted an advert for a naked cleaner in his local newsagents - and was innundated with applicants for the £20 an hour cash in hand job.
Back in 2001, a male nude cleaning duo called Spit and Polish were cleaning offices in Doncaster - and we've dug a few of their photos out from the archives.
Another firm called Goodhands offered a similar service - with two local men stripping off to offer a household cleaning service across South Yorkshire.
Naturist Cleaners, the firm which posted the latest advert, is a London based firm but is looking to go nationwide with its service which it says is aimed at naturists.
A statement on its website reads: "Naturist cleaners are one of UK’s leading naturist and nude cleaning service provider.
"We, at Naturist Cleaners, believe in the liberty of the true human form and the serenity of a spotlessly cleaned home.
"It is important that your houses are clean and sparkling because a clean environment promotes positive thoughts. But you do not have to do this tiresome task alone. Hire our nude cleaning services now and go ahead, have a relaxed day. You can choose our nude cleaners that suit your preferences."
