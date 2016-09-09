PICTURES: Inside Sheffield swingers club La Chambre as venue turns 18

Here's a glimpse inside world famous Sheffield swingers club La Chambre - as the venue prepares to celebrate its 18th birthday.

The former pub in Attercliffe first opened its doors as a sex club in 1998 - and attracts some 250 frolicking couples from across the UK each weekend to indulge in all sorts of fruity fun and games - and we've delved into our archives to reveal a sneak peek inside.

One of the upstairs playrooms.

Barry and wife Marie Calvert - who has slept with more than 3,000 men during a lifetime of swinging - were responsible for opening the club - formerly the Robin Hood pub - on Attercliffe Road and the pair have written books about their escapades at La Chambre which has 20,000 members.

The club boasts a sauna, swimming pool as well as a torture dungeon and upstairs "playrooms" where men and women gather each weekend for mutual fun.

A Las Vegas newspaper once voted it the third best visitor attraction in the world. Top was the Grand Canyon.

So take a look behind the closed doors of La Chambre as we say happy 18th birthday!

The hot tub as it looked in 2000.

Barry and Marie Calvert inside La Chambre.

The club has a bar area where couples meet and mingle.

Marie pictured inside the club in 2007.

Many have wondered what goes on behind the blacked out windows.

The La Chambre club on Attercliffe Road.

The venue bills itself as a club for "liberated adults"