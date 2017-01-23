PICTURES: Hundreds turn out to support Doncaster war hero Ben Parkinson as he leads Lakeside charity walk

Doncaster war hero Ben Parkinson was joined by dozens of walkers young and old for a fundraising spectacular.

Ben led the way around Lakeside on Saturday morning as people of all ages braved the cold and gathered for the event in aid of his Pilgrim Bandits Charity.

Ben led a number of walkers around Lakeside.

The walk, in partnership with Club Doncaster, was to mark the return of the Get Doncaster Walking programme and followed on from a similar event in 2016.



Last year, the event saw more than 200 local people joining Ben for a walk around the Lakeside lake and cheer him on as he returned back to the Keepmoat Stadium.

It was the same again this year with Ben, Britain's most badly wounded surviving Afghanistan war hero, receiving a rapturous standing ovation from Doncaster Rovers supporters ahead of Saturday's 3-1 win over Crewe Alexandra at the Keepmoat.



The free of charge event allowed everyone who took part discounted entry to the game which kept Rovers at the top of League Two.



Ben joins walkers at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The event was in aid of the Pilgrim Bandits charity.