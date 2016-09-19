PICTURES: Fun for family along Chesterfield Canal banks

There was fun for all the family along the banks of Chesterfield Canal.

A number of free activites took place as part of the fourth Tapton Celebration Weekend event on Saturday and Sunday.

Dale Smith, from the Pleasley Canoe Club, passes on some top tips to Max Bacon. Also pictured are club members Marc Plumbley and Edward Milner.

There was something for everyone including boat rides, a climbing wall, arts and crafts workshops as well as performances and food and drink in a marquee.

The sun shone for the well-attended event, which was organised by the Junction Arts group and Derbyshire County Council’s coutryside service.

Charlotte and Gracie Owen get crafty.

Peter Stafford gives the Eco Voltz bike a go under the supervision of Alan Rayner.

Chesterfield Canal Trust company secretary Bev Hunt, right, and their membership secretary Kath Auton, centre, share information about their work to Jo O'Kelly.