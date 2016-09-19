PICTURES: Fun for family along Chesterfield Canal banks

There was fun for all the family along the banks of Chesterfield Canal.
A number of free activites took place as part of the fourth Tapton Celebration Weekend event on Saturday and Sunday.
There was something for everyone including boat rides, a climbing wall, arts and crafts workshops as well as performances and food and drink in a marquee.
The sun shone for the well-attended event, which was organised by the Junction Arts group and Derbyshire County Council’s coutryside service.
