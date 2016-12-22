PICTURE: Car crash on Sheffield tramlines causing delays

A car has crashed into a post on a Sheffield tramline this morning.

Police said the incident happened in Ridgeway Road, Hollins End at 11am when a grey Vauxhall Insignia was involved in a crash with 'some street furniture'.

Emergency services attended and two people inside the car are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

A commuter posted this dramatic picture showing the front end of the vehicle badly damaged.

First South Yorkshire tweeted that tram tickets are being accepted between Meadowhall and Sheffield for those affected.