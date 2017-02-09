Passengers in uproar over ‘late’ and ‘lost’ buses

Residents are in uproar over problems with a new village bus service.

Passengers in Killamarsh say the new 72 Stagecoach bus is always late and drivers keep getting lost.

The original 72 service was withdrawn at the end of January because it was not financially viable but the 71 service was re-routed and runs as the new 72.

Resident Peter Howarth, 61, of Nethermoor Lane, Killamarsh, said: “It is having an absolute massive impact on the village, it really, really is.

“At the end of the day it is not fair on the people who are using the bus.

“The drivers are getting lost and people are not getting to work on time.

“If they are going to send a driver out on a bus route at least make sure he knows where he is going.”

Stagecoach took over the 72 service from First in July 2013.

In November 2015 the frequency of the service was reduced from every ten minutes to every 20 minutes to reduce costs.

Despite this the service was still making a loss and was withdrawn in January.

The 71 service has now been re-routed from Mosborough and provides a link from Killamarsh to Crystal Peaks shopping centre.

Matt Davies, managing director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We are aware of some punctuality issues regarding the changes to services in the Killamarsh area which have been adversely affected by a diversion due to resurfacing works in the Sothall area.

“We will be monitoring this situation closely, and do expect the service to improve.

“Customer feedback is very important to Stagecoach. We will be represented at the forthcoming public meeting.”

North East Derbyshire MP Natascha Engel will be chairing a public meeting on Friday, February 17 at 7pm at Killamarsh Leisure Centre on this issue.