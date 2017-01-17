Party like you used to!

“Mini Ravers is giving mums and dads the chance to enjoy a bit of ‘the good old days’ - when they had the time, money and inclination to go out dancing - with their little ones,” says Sheffield mum Jo Humphrey, who launched the business last year.

“I run these music-based ‘raves’ monthly, with different themes, special guests and fancy dress and I absolutely love it. The raves are perfect for parents who want to party like they used to and revive those memories with a fresh and unique, child focused, sensory experience. Colourful light shows and dance sessions with a qualified dance instructor provides the opportunity for your little ones to explore rhythm and movement to fresh beats. If all that partying gets too much for you or your little raver, relax in our chill out area to refuel.”

