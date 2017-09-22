Parcels stolen from Royal Mail van in Sheffield

An investigation is underway into the theft of parcels from a Royal Mail van in Sheffield.
They were stolen from Elmham Road, Darnall, between 6pm and 7pm on Tuesday.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
An investigation is underway into the theft of parcels from a Royal Mail van in Sheffield.
They were stolen from Elmham Road, Darnall, between 6pm and 7pm on Tuesday.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.