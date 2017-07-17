Paedophile footballer Adam Johnson visited at Doncaster jail by six-year-old nephew

Paedophile footballer Adam Johnson has been visited at his Doncaster jail by his six-year-old nephew.

The footballer's sister Faye took her son Lucas for an "emotional' reunion at Doncaster's Moorland Prison yesterday - and later posted a photograph of the visit on social media.

She said that the visit, along with her mum Sonia, was the first time the youngster had seen his uncle, 30, after a 16-month wait.

Miss Johnson tweeted: 'After a long 16 month Lucas finally got to visited [sic] his uncle, so emotional seeing both faces but my little boy can't stop smiling now.'

Her disgraced brother is currently serving a six-year sentence at HMP Moorland for sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl after being jailed in March 2016.

The footballer was briefly moved into solitary confinement for his safety earlier this year after he was recorded bragging about sleeping with a schoolgirl.