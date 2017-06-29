New print fair for South Yorkshire launches at The Civic

A new independent print fair for South Yorkshire will launch on July 15 at The Civic in Barnsley. ‘Freshly Pressed’ will be an excellent opportunity to own affordable fine art prints, textiles and self-published books and zines, by the best of regional artists and designers.

With a whole host of additional entertainment to keep the family busy, and plenty of artwork inspired by our beloved region, Freshly Pressed will be a fantastic new addition to the South Yorkshire calendar. Stalls are fully booked, and the fair is set to feature a cacophony of artists from Barnsley and around the region. Visitors will enjoy browsing, hearing live music and poetry as well as picking up unique and personal work for their homes.

The Fair is free admission and the programme includes:

Over 40 print-makers from around the region with fine artists, illustrators, designers, photographers and zine-makers with textiles, home ware, and a whole host of products.

Three pop-up exhibitions on the Panorama, featuring artwork from: Caroline Reed, Saskia Palmer and Creative Recovery’s Spaces In-between project.

A free drop-in children’s print workshop.

Print demonstrations.

Live music and spoken word all day from: The Delicateers; troubadour Del Scott Miller with an exclusive acoustic piano set; Lewy and Dal from The Rolling Down Hills; folk musician and poet Ray Hearne; punk poet Jethro Platts; singer songwriter Tom Masters.

Barnsley Museums’ literacy and poetry initiative Hear My Voice will invite visitors to take part in a collaborative poem.

Book launch by Local author Ryan Bracha.

...and the bar will be open for refreshments.

With such a variety of show, there’s sure to be something for everyone, subjects range from local landmarks and natural wonders to abstract forms, musical icons and the adorable animals who live among us. Look out for familiar views of urban landscaped by James Green; prints by Josephine Dellow whose work features local buildings, both landmarks and hidden gems down local streets and spectacular views captured by Barnsley photographer Robert Keighley.

Other notable names exhibiting include: Caroline Reed, a Hebden Bridge artist who’s unique digital montage and mixed media prints feature female portraits; Leeds based graphic art and print duo The Lost Fox, with their striking designs; the celebrated Barnsley born animal illustrator Gillian Tyler, who will be exhibiting her new collection of wood-cuts; Sheffield printmaker Saskia Palmer who uses lino-cuts to create beautiful montage prints of pop culture icons and Sam Groom who is known for playful and vibrant designs.

Support comes from Barnsley Museums’ literacy and poetry initiative Hear My Voice and also Barnsley College. Both will be showcasing their work on the day.

The ‘Freshly Pressed’ Print Fair takes place at The Civic on Sat 15 July 2017, between 10am and 4pm. Admission is free.