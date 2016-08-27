New plans for bus services to be put to residents

New plans for buses in Penistone are to be put to residents next month.

More than 1,500 people had their say on proposed changes to the area’s bus network in an eight week consultation held by Barnsley Bus Partnership.

Using the feedback, Barnsley Bus Partnership has now developed recommendations for services, which will be available for residents to discuss at drop-in sessions at Penistone Community Library on September 15 and 22 between 9am and 12-noon. A Barnsley Bus Partnership spokesperson thanked everybody who participated.