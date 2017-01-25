Museum’s stroll down memory lane

A series of new workshops will give Rotherham residents the opportunity for a walk down memory lane.

Visitors to Clifton Park Museum will be able to reminisce about the coal mining industry in the coming months, as the museum launches three workshops, where participants can share memories and storis about items, such as coal mining equipment, photographs and clothing from the local area.

Rotherham Council’s heritage service learning officer, Lorna Pedley, said: “These workshops will give visitors the chance to find out more about what their grandad or great-grandad did during their younger days, and recall the working life of Rotherham coal miners.

“Recollection of the past in this way has been shown to provide a morale boost and rejuvenation, and deliver health-giving qualities.

“Anyone is welcome to attend the sessions, which will be informal and will give visitors the opportunity to reflect back on their interests and confirm their relationships with family and old friends.

“Participants will meet in one of the galleries, sit around a table and view the objects individually or as a small number of items. A range of subjects will feature from helmets, miner’s lamps, safety lamps, miner’s manuals, safety posters, photographs and overalls. The objects will be passed around to prompt discussion and recreate memories.”

The first coal mining reminiscence workshop was held last Friday. The next session will be held on Monday February 13, from 1.30pm to 2.30pm, and Saturday March 18, from 10.30am to 11.30am. Advance booking is required and the cost of attending a workshop is £4 per person.

To book a place phone 01709 336633 or visit in person at the Museum shop.

The workshops are part of the Man of Steel exhibition programme, which will be available to be viewed afterwards in Clifton Park Museum.