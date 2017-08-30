Mum of Ben Needham appeals for help to find body

The mum of missing Ben Needham from Sheffield has appealed for help in finding her son's body.

Kerry Needham said she is now of the same belief as South Yorkshire Police that her son was killed after being hit by a digger close to where he was last seen playing on the Greek island of Kos 26 years ago.

She believes her son's body was then moved from the area.

Ben was 21 months old when he vanished while he was playing outside a farmhouse his grandfather was renovating.

Last year, after an excavation of land around the farmhouse detectives from South Yorkshire Police told Ben's family they believed he had been killed by a digger which was clearing land close to the farmhouse on the day he disappeared.

Blood was found on a toy car and a sandal believed to have belonged to Ben.

The digger driver has since died.

In a new appeal posted on the official Help Find Ben Needham page on Facebook, Kerry said: "It's nearly one year since South Yorkshire detectives came to us and told us they had received information from witnesses on Kos that Ben could have been killed on the day he vanished.

"This information led to a team of dedicated officers doing a full excavation of the area where Ben was last seen and also a second site.

"It is the detectives' and our belief that Ben had been hit by a digger and his body removed from the area.

"We as Ben's loving family beg and plead with anyone who can tell us where Ben's body is. We know there are more people on the island of Kos who know more than what they've already said and we urge them to speak out and let us bring my baby home so we can grieve."