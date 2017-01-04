Multi-million pound apartment, retail and hotel plan for Sheffield set to be approved

Plans for a £175 million regeneration scheme in Sheffield look set to be approved.

Outline plans for the West Bar Square development, which will front Sheffield's inner relief road, include apartment blocks, a four-star hotel, restaurants, retail units and landscaped public spaces.

If it get the go-ahead, the scheme is expected to create around 5,000 jobs.

Sheffield councillors have been advised to approve the proposals when outline planning permission is discussed next Tuesday.

A report to councillors says: "Overall, the socio-economic impacts of the proposed development are broadly considered to be beneficial, leading to increased job creation during both the construction and operational phases of the development.

"The environmental statement also concludes that there is existing spare capacity to accommodate increased demands for education and health care provision as a result of the development.

"Overall, the development represents a significant and welcomed regeneration project and secures substantial investment and employment opportunities for the Sheffield city region."

Plans for the development were first announced in 2015 and land clearance has been carried out ready for building work to start.

The idea is to create a 'vibrant' mixed used development and 'premier business district' to attract major employers to the city.

Developer Urbo owns or has control of 70 per cent of the land needed for the scheme, and is said to be 'in negotiations to acquire the remainder'.

The report to councillors states that 'it is possible that a Compulsory Purchase Order may be required' for Urbo to have all the land it needs for the scheme.