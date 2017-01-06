Motorway closures planned in South Yorkshire

The link road between the M18 and M1 in South Yorkshire will be closed overnight for four nights next week.

Bridge works are to be carried out on the M18 southbound link to the M1 northbound link.

The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am.

Roadworks are also to be carried out on the M1, between junction 32 at Thurcroft and junction 35a at Stocksbridge.

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads at junction 33 overnight for two nights from Wednesday, January 11.

The northbound entry slip road at junction 33 will be closed overnight for two nights from Saturday, January 14.

The northbound exit slip road at junction 34 will be closed overnight on Monday, January 9 and then for a further two nights from Saturday, January 14.

The southbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads at junction 33 overnight on Monday, January 9.

The southbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads at junction 34 overnight on Wednesday, January 11.

The southbound entry slip road at junction 33 will be closed overnight for two nights from Tuesday, January 10.

There will be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit until the project is completed. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am.

