Motorcyclist dies in South Yorkshire collision

A 47-year-old motorcyclist has died in a two-vehicle collision in South Yorkshire.

The collision took place in the Grimethorpe area of Barnsley yesterday afternoon.

At around 1.40pm, the 47-year-old was riding a black Suzuki GSXR motorbike on Springvale Road, travelling towards the Park Spring bypass.

At the same time, a 32-year-old man was driving a white Ford Transit van on the same road but in the opposite direction towards Grimethorpe.

The two vehicles were in collision at the junction with Carbon Court.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

The van driver did not suffer any injuries.

If you witnessed the collision or have any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 536 of 14 June 2017.