Motorcyclist dies after crash close to Sheffield/Rotherham border

A man has died in hospital after a serious crash two weeks' ago.

The 22-year-old, who was riding an orange trials motorcycle, died after colliding with a silver Kia Picanto on Sunday, October 1 at around 4.20pm.

The incident occurred close to the junction where Poplar Way and Sheffield Lane in Catcliffe close to the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.

The rider, who has not yet been officially named by police, suffered life-threatening head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he died on Thursday, October 12.

The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

The 35-year-old driver of the Picanto and a 12-year-old girl who was a passenger in the car suffered minor injuries.

Officers remain keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and who saw what happened.

Any information, call police on 101 quoting incident number 717 of 1 October 2017.