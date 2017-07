Investigations are underway into the theft of a number of motorbikes and cars across Sheffield.

Over the last week motorbikes have been reported stolen from South Street, Park Hill; Archdale Road, Manor; Derby Street, Heeley and Elm Crescent, Mosborough.

A Skoda Octavia was stolen from Carlisle Street, Burngreave and an Audi A4 Avant estate was taken from a driveway in Ringwood Drive, Sothall.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.