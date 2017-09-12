Motorbike thieves active in Sheffield

Thieves are being hunted after two motorbikes and a scooter were stolen in Sheffield.

In the early hours of today a bike was stolen from Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, after its security chain was cut.

The same method was used to steal a bike from Backmoor Road, Hemsworth, overnight on Sunday into Monday.

A scooter has also recently been reported stolen from Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.