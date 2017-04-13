More rail misery as RMT announces Northern strike on same day as Virgin East Coast walkout

Rail passengers in South Yorkshire are set for a day of misery and disruption after rail union RMT announce a fresh strike hitting Northern train services - on the same day as disruption to Virgin services on the East Coast route.

Workers at Arriva Rail North are to stage a 24-hour strike on 28 April in a row about new driver-only trains, the RMT union announced, this morning

The announcement comes just hours after the same union said workers on Virgin Trains East Coast would hold a 48-hour strike between 28 April and 29 April.

It follows an on-going row about plans to introduce new driver-only trains.