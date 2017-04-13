Search

More rail misery as RMT announces Northern strike on same day as Virgin East Coast walkout

Rail passengers are set for more misery.

Rail passengers in South Yorkshire are set for a day of misery and disruption after rail union RMT announce a fresh strike hitting Northern train services - on the same day as disruption to Virgin services on the East Coast route.

Workers at Arriva Rail North are to stage a 24-hour strike on 28 April in a row about new driver-only trains, the RMT union announced, this morning

The announcement comes just hours after the same union said workers on Virgin Trains East Coast would hold a 48-hour strike between 28 April and 29 April.

It follows an on-going row about plans to introduce new driver-only trains.

