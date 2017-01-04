Money box stolen in burglary in Sheffield

Investigations are underway into a spate of burglaries across Sheffield - including one in which a money box was stolen.

The money box was taken from a house on Batemoor Road, Batemoor, overnight.

During a burglary on Spa Lane Croft, Woodhouse, a television was stolen after a door was 'kicked in'.

Watches and jewellery were stolen during break-ins on Longstone Crescent, Frecheville and Mansfield Road, Intake and a laptop and tablet were taken during the burglary of a house on Richmond Road, Richmond after a brick was thrown through a window to gain entry.

Probes are also underway into raids of homes on Abney Close, Heeley; Norton Park View, Norton; Robert Road, Meadowhead; Queens Road, Lowfield and Cowley Gardens, Westfield.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.