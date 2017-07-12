Missing South Yorkshire teenagers may be together

Two missing South Yorkshire girls may be together, police believe.

Olivia Wood, aged 15, has now been missing for a week after vanishing last Wednesday.

Brodie Booker

She left the Conisbrough area of Doncaster at around 2.30pm that day and contacted her family at around 8pm but has not been in touch since.

There have been several reported sightings of the teenager in the Swinton and Rawmarsh areas of Rotherham, Sheffield city centre and Mexborough in Doncaster.

It is believed she may have been with or may still be in the company of 17-year-old Brodie Booker, who has been reported missing from Sheffield this week.

Superintendent Paul McCurry, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “We are grateful to everyone that has been in touch with us over the last week or so to report possible sightings of Olivia.

“We believe that most of these sightings are accurate, which suggests that Olivia is moving around South Yorkshire - possibly using public transport. I’d therefore ask anyone who regularly uses buses, trams or trains in the county to be vigilant and call us if you see her.

“While we are satisfied that some of these sightings are Olivia, we cannot be certain that she is safe and well until she has been located and spoken to by police officers.

“Our latest information indicates that Olivia may be with other people as we have had several reports of her being seen with two or three other girls.

“We understand one of those girls may be 17-year-old Brodie Booker, who has also been reported missing from Sheffield. They may not be together now, but we believe they have been together at some point over the last week.

“Our absolute priority is ensuring Olivia’s wellbeing and if we find out that anyone has been offering her a place to stay and obstructing the police and public’s efforts to find her, those individuals could be in trouble with consideration given to potential child abduction offences.

“I’d therefore stress again that anyone with information about Olivia’s whereabouts comes forward to police and tells us what they know.

“We’d also really appreciate any information about possible social media accounts or telephone numbers that Olivia may be using or has used, if she is in contact with you. Your information will be treated in strict confidence. Please help us find Olivia safe and well.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1,237 of July 5.