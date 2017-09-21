Missing man may be in Doncaster

A police search is underway for a missing man believed to be in Doncaster.

Clifford Gray, aged 74, from Woking, Surrey, was last seen in Dumfries, Scotland, on Tuesday, when he left the area in a red Peugeot 207 with the registration number RJ09 RKV.

Have you seen Clifford Gray's car?

He was believed to have been heading for Scarborough, North Yorkshire, but has not been since although it is believed he could be in Doncaster.

Mr Gray is white, 5ft 8ins tall, slim and has short, brown -grey hair and blue eyes.

He usually wears glasses.

Anyone who has seen him or his car should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.