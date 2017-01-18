Milestone year underway for hlw Keeble Hawson

hlw Keeble Hawson - one of Yorkshire’s largest law firms with offices in Sheffield, Leeds and Doncaster - is poised for a formative year of expansion.

A series of major milestones are in the pipeline for the practice, which boasts an impressive portfolio of SME, owner-managed and AIM-listed clients across sectors including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and engineering. They include Horbury Group, Pressure Technologies, Harworth Group and Heathcotes Group.

The latest additions to the team, which follow a raft of new hires across 2016, include the appointment of HR manager, Joanne Everist, to drive recruitment and training in line with the firm’s growth strategy.

Since achieving her Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development Associate Level qualification twelve years ago, Joanne has gained extensive experience in managing staffing requirements for the legal sector.

Working with department heads, Joanne will oversee recruitment, induction and training and development programmes across the firm’s regional offices with the immediate priority being further recruitment in growing practice areas including corporate and commercial property.

Joanne said: “I was attracted to hlw Keeble Hawson’s strong reputation and longstanding history in the Yorkshire region. The opportunity to be instrumental in supporting the expansion of the firm’s commercial and private client practice areas was one that was too good to miss.”

A further development sees commercial property lawyer, Ellen Osborne, formally joining the practice following her recent qualification. The former trainee solicitor studied at Manchester University and gained experience at a South Yorkshire practice before moving to the Sheffield office.

Managing partner, Paul Trudgill, said: “Continuing to attract and retain the right people is essential as we consolidate our core skills and strengths across our corporate, commercial and private client departments. Joanne’s wealth of expertise will be vital for our staff development. We will also shortly be announcing a series of senior appointments which will further accelerate our vision.”

Richard Smith, partner and head of hlw Keeble Hawson’s commercial property team, said: “Our deals momentum continues with commissions for wide-ranging transactions and we wish Ellen every success in supporting our busy team.”

For information on corporate transactions, contact Paul Trudgill by emailing paultrudgill@hlwkeeblehawson.co.uk or on 0114 290 6298.