Men armed with gun wanted over shop raid in Sheffield

Two men armed with a gun escaped with cash and alcohol after a shop raid in Sheffield.

They struck at L&C Bedford News, Galsworthy Road, Southey Green, and threatened a member of staff with a gun before stealing cash and alcohol.

Detectives investigating the raid have released CCTV images of a man they believe could hold vital information about the incident on Saturday, March 12.

Details have only just been released by South Yorkshire Police today.

Detective Constable Lindsey Fishwick said: “As part of an extensive investigation we have so far explored a number of lines of enquiry and are now appealing to find this man as we believe he could hold vital information.

“Although no one was hurt in the incident this has been extremely traumatic for the victim and anyone who may have any information is asked to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.