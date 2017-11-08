Manhunt continues for rapist after sex attack in Sheffield

A manhunt is continuing this morning for a rapist wanted over a sex attack in Sheffield.

Detectives are trawling CCTV footage after a woman was raped in a property in Cuthbert Bank Road, Hillsborough, in the early hours of Saturday, November, 4.

She was followed into a house by a man and raped at around 4.20am.

CCTV images have been released of a man who detectives believe could hold vital information about the incident.

Detective Sergeant Stafford Megson, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “We understand this incident will cause a great deal of concern in the community and want to reassure everyone that we are taking this matter very seriously.

“Our victim is receiving support from officers and detectives are progressing a number of lines of enquiry.

“We are hoping to trace the man pictured in this CCTV image, as it’s thought he could hold vital information.

“I appreciate that this incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning, but if anyone living locally heard or saw anything suspicious at the times mentioned or prior to the woman arriving on Cuthbert Bank Road, I’d urge them to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.