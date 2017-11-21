Man with Sheffield connections escapes from prison

A man with links to Sheffield has gone on the run after escaping from prison.

Barry Robert Anderson, aged 41, absconded from HMP Springhill in Buckinghamshire on Wednesday, November 15.

He was serving a prison sentence after being convicted of aggravated burglary when he absconded.

Anderson is white, 5ft 11ins tall, of a medium build and has shaven, light brown hair and green eyes.

He has links to Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Gateshead.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "The public are advised not to approach him but to call 999 if seen."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 43170340614.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111.