Man with screwdriver hunted over armed robberies in Sheffield

A man who threatened shop workers with a screwdriver in two hold-ups in Sheffield is being hunted by the police.

He struck at Birley Moor News, Frecheville and McColl's supermarket, Woodhouse, on Tuesday morning.

The incidents were 25 minutes apart, with the incident at the newsagents reported at 7.30am and the supermarket raid at 7.55am.

He made demands for cash in both shops and used the screwdriver to prise open the till in McColl's.

In both incidents, the raider was wearing a black balaclava, a dark top and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Constable Michael Walker, leading the investigation, said: “Thankfully no one was hurt in either of the incidents, however both members of staff were left very shaken.

"Officers conducted an extensive search of the area at the time of the incidents and investigations have now been launched to identify the offender responsible.

“Our priority remains protecting members of the public and bringing offenders to justice and we are committed to achieving this.

“I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, or has information that may be able to assist with our enquiries, to please report it."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.