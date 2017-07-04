Man who sexually abused three Rotherham girls is jailed for over 15 years

A man has been jailed for 15-and-a-half years today for sexually abusing three girls from Rotherham.

Dean Harris, 44, of Trough Drive, Thrybergh, Rotherham, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today to be sentenced.

He had pleaded guilty to four counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration and two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 at an earlier hearing. He yesterday entered a further guilty plea to one count of sexual activity with a child under 16.

Police began investigating Harris in Marchwhen his victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons, came forward to report the abuse which occurred in Rotherham.

He was arrested and charged with numerous sexual offences.

Detective Constable Emma Parsons from Rotherham’s Child Abuse Investigation Team said: “The victims in this case have shown remarkable bravery in coming forward and telling us about the horrific abuse they have endured and this courage should be commended.

“The judge recognised that the victims have been significantly affected by Harris’ abuse of them and had their childhoods marred by his criminality. We can’t help but agree and we’re pleased that Harris has admitted his crimes before a court and received a lengthy custodial sentence.

“While this can never repair or erase the years of abuse his victims have suffered, I hope that with the conclusion of this court case they can now begin to move forward with their lives and the recovery process.

“This successful conviction demonstrates once more how committed we are to tackling child sexual abuse, listening to and supporting victims, and bringing offenders of this awful crime before the courts.”