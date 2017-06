A CCTV image has been released of a man police officers want to speak to over the theft of a ring from an antique shop in Chesterfield.

Officers believe the man could hold vital information about the theft from Chesterfield Antique Centre in Park Road on Saturday, May 6.

Derbyshire Police said a diamond ring was stolen from a cabinet.

Anyone who can identify the man in the CCTV image should call PC Michael Smith at Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference 17000191553.