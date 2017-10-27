Man wanted over defecation at Chesterfield train station

A man is wanted by the police over defecation in the underpass at Chesterfield train station.

British Transport Police officers said a man entered the station at around 8.30pm on Saturday, October 21, pulled down his trousers in the underpass and defecated twice.

They have issued a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold information.

Call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting reference 151 of October 27.