Man wanted over defecation at Chesterfield train station

A man is wanted by the police over defecation in the underpass at Chesterfield train station.
British Transport Police officers said a man entered the station at around 8.30pm on Saturday, October 21, pulled down his trousers in the underpass and defecated twice.
They have issued a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold information.
Call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting reference 151 of October 27.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.