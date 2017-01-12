Man threatened with knife in street robbery in Doncaster

A man was threatened with a knife during a street robbery in Doncaster, police have revealed today.

He was walking along Thorne Road in the early hours of Christmas Eve when he was approached by two men near to the junction with Town Moor Avenue.

One of the robbers pulled a knife, threatened the victim and demanded that he handed over his belongings.

But they ran away empty-handed as cars started to drive past.

The 22-year-old victim escaped unharmed.

An E-fit of one of the robbers has been released.

He was white, slim and was wearing a blue and white hooded jacket.

The other man was also white and slim but was wearing an orange and white hooded top.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident at 5.45am on Saturday, December 24 should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

