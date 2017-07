A man's coat, mobile phone and cash were stolen when he was threatened in a robbery in a Sheffield street.

South Yorkshire Police said the victim was targeted in Fir Vale Road, Fir Vale, at 12.26am yesterday.

A description of the offender has not yet been released.

Officers in Sheffield are also investigating a mugging in Concord, Shiregreen, where a mobile phone was snatched from the hands of a woman at 7.30 pm Sunday.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.