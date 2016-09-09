Man pleads not guilty to Sheffield attempted murder and shooting charges

A man has pleaded not guilty to being involved in alleged attempted murder in Chapeltown.

Lewis Taylor, aged 21, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder in relation to an incident on Burncross Road at 11pm on July 15.

Taylor also pleaded not guilty to three further charges of possessing a firearm, possessing ammunition and possessing a prohibited firearm as he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.

His co-defendant Jamie Howden, aged 26 and from Barber Street, Hoyland, also pleaded not guilty to attempted murder but did admit a charge of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He said he was pleading guilty to that charge on the basis the weapon was an imitation firearm.

A trial date for the two men has been set for January 3, with the case scheduled to last for three days.

The men, who were remanded in custody, will next appear in court on November 25 for a pre-trial review.

*An article published on The Star online yesterday mistakenly said Lewis Taylor had pleaded guilty to the three firearms charges. The paper apologises for this error.