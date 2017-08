A man suffered a fractured jaw and facial injuries in an attack in a Sheffield street.

The 18-year-old was approached by two men near to the Co-op at the Westfield Centre parade of shops at around 11.45am on Tuesday, August 15.

South Yorkshire Police said the attackers were white, aged 18 or 19 years old and one was wearing a blue hooded top.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.