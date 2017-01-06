Man jailed for 13 years for shooting at Sheffield pub

A man has been locked up for 13 years over a shooting at a Sheffield pub.

Jamie Lee Howden, aged 26, of Barber Street, Hoyland, Barnsley, was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Lewis Michael Taylor, 21, of Fircroft Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, was sentenced to six years and four months last month over the same incident after pleading guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Shots were fired near the Thorncliffe Arms, Chapeltown, at around 11pm on Friday, July 15.

South Yorkshire Police received 999 calls from worried members of the public and officers who searched the area found a cluster of spent ammunition casings and one unspent live round of ammunition.

Detectives trawled through hours of CCTV footage from the pub and surrounding area to piece together exactly what had happened.

Footage showed Howden, Taylor and several other friends sitting outside of the pub before four men entered the car park and approach the group.

After a brief conversation, the four men are seen walking away, with Howden and Taylor following.

Detective Constable Steve Robinson, the investigating officer, said: “Howden then ran from where he was standing outside of the pub, closely followed by Taylor.

“Howden began by firing a single shot wild into the air across a car park full of cars. CCTV showed that some of these cars had people inside them who could be seen ducking for cover upon hearing the sound of gunshots.

“Taylor is seen to do the same, but it is believed with an imitation firearm.

"Howden then, in what can only be described as military like style, uses his surroundings of parked cars to duck and take cover before firing multiple shots directly at the men he is pursuing. He then gives further chase before firing again.

“In the frenzy, one of the shots he fires passes through a car, through the car's back seats and landing, where it was recovered in the boot.

“An extensive investigation was launched and through thorough CCTV analysis and enquiries in the local area, we were able to identify those involved and piece together their exact movements.

“Thankfully, no one was injured but this could have easily turned in to a fatal incident.

"Being in possession of a gun does not give you status, it does not give you authority and anyone found to be carrying a firearm will be arrested and brought to justice.

“Through both overt and covert policing operations, we will continue to identify those who carry firearms on the streets of South Yorkshire to ensure that this county is a safe place to live.”

DC Robinson added: “I hope this result sends out a clear message to both the members of the public, and those who consider carrying firearms, that we will continue working tirelessly to protect the public of South Yorkshire and to identify those involved in armed criminality.”