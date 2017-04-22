Man charged with manslaughter and due in court after death of motorist

Police have confirmed that a 30-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of Stuart Bowdler in Grassmoor earlier this week.

Mr Bowdler, 74, had been driving in North Wingfield Road when he was involved in a minor collision with a motorbike outside the Boot and Shoe Inn.

An altercation is alleged to have then taken place between Mr Bowdler and the motorcyclist, following which Mr Bowdler collapsed and was later pronounced dead.

Colin Bailey, 30, of Clay Cross, was arrested after the incident on Tuesday night.

He has now been charged with manslaughter, as well as possessing controlled substances with intent to supply.

He is due to appear at Chesterfield magistrates’ court this morning, Saturday, April 22.

Detective Inspector Gemma Booth, who is leading the investigation, has thanked members of the public who have contacted police with information since the incident.