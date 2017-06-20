Man attacked outside Sheffield takeaway

A man was taken to hospital after an attack outside a Sheffield takeaway.

The 49-year-old was set upon outside Chatanoga in Holme Lane, Hillsborough, in the early hours of Sunday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers investigating the incident are currently reviewing CCTV footage and making enquiries in the area.

"If you witnessed the incident or have any information that may be able to assist their enquiries, please contact us."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

