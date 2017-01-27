Man arrested over shooting in Sheffield

A man has been arrested after a gun was fired at a house in Sheffield.

The 29-year-old man was quizzed yesterday over the shooting in Wortley Road, High Green, on Tuesday night.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

The shooting came two weeks after an identical incident in which a gun was fired through the lounge window of another house further down the street.

South Yorkshire Police has been criticised over its response to the first shooting, with claims officers have not yet visited the victims or examined the window which was fired at.

Elliot Reid, aged 24, said when the shooting at his house was reported on Saturday, January 14, South Yorkshire Police said the incident was not being classed as an 'emergency' because the culprit was no longer at the scene.

He said an officer made two appointments to visit and take a statement over the next two days but failed to turn up.

Mr Reid said the officer also failed to visit a local shop to check CCTV cameras, which may have captured the offender in action.

His window, with a bullet still lodged in it, has not yet been repaired, with Mr Reid still waiting for an officer to view the damage.

Mr Reid said: "It’s quite disgusting that as this incident was never investigated as it now appears to have happened again, with most likely the same suspects?

"I did mention to the officer assigned to our case that if it wasn’t investigated it could happen again.

"Next time someone may be seriously hurt."

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police are investigating reported criminal damage at a property in High Green, Sheffield, which is believed to have taken place at around 4.40pm on Saturday, January 14.

"It is reported that persons unknown caused damage to the property in Wortley Road, High Green. Nobody was injured during the incident.

"House-to-house enquiries and examination of CCTV in the local area are being carried out.

"This investigation is ongoing and officers are examining any possible links to a separate incident reported at the same location several days later.

"A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the most recent incident, and has been bailed pending further enquiries. "

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.