Man arrested over blaze started in block of flats in Sheffield

A man has been arrested over an arson attack in a block of flats in Sheffield.

The 39-year-old Sheffield man is being held this morning on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Her was arrested following a fire at block of flats on Lowedges Crescent , Lowedges.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at 2.45pm on Wednesday and when firefighters arrived two occupants of one of the flats were outside on a balcony trying to avoid the smoke.

They escaped unharmed once the flames were extinguished.

Three fire engines responded to calls about the blaze.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police have arrested a man following a fire at a small flat complex in Sheffield.



"At about 2.45pm, emergency services were called to Lowedges Crescent following reports of a fire in the stairwell of the block of flats. No one was injured during the incident.



"A 39-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He currently remains in police custody."

