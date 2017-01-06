Man arrested over blaze started in block of flats in Sheffield

A man has been arrested over an arson attack in a block of flats in Sheffield.
The 39-year-old Sheffield man is being held this morning on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
Her was arrested following a fire at block of flats on Lowedges Crescent , Lowedges.
Emergency services were alerted to the fire at 2.45pm on Wednesday and when firefighters arrived two occupants of one of the flats were outside on a balcony trying to avoid the smoke.
They escaped unharmed once the flames were extinguished.
Three fire engines responded to calls about the blaze.
A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police have arrested a man following a fire at a small flat complex in Sheffield.
"At about 2.45pm, emergency services were called to Lowedges Crescent following reports of a fire in the stairwell of the block of flats. No one was injured during the incident.
"A 39-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He currently remains in police custody."
Two patients die within a fortnight of each other due to blunders at Northern General Hospital
Police chiefs issue warning over brothels after Sheffield massage parlour features in TV documentary
Sheffield Council spends over £8 per person on cleaning the city's streets of litter
WEATHER: Find out what's in store for Sheffield this weekend
Sheffield United: Daniel Lafferty and Ethan Ebanks-Landell drove through deals
Dom Howson column: Why it will be difficult for Sheffield Wednesday to trim squad
Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE
Get all the latest Blades stats