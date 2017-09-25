Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body found in Sheffield home

Have your say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was discovered at a home in Sheffield.

Police were called to an address on Waltheof Road at around 1.20am on Sunday to reports that a woman's body had been found.

The body of a 53-year-old woman was found in the home and police have now launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding her death.

Nearby residents reported that the home in Manor was cordoned off yesterday as police investigated the incident.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death and has now been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to report it via 101 quoting incident number 69 of September 24.