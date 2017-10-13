Man arrested for carrying a knife on Sheffield street

Knife and drug possession and failure to appear at a previous court hearing has led to a Sheffield man being remanded in custody.

Thirty-nine year old Leon Waite was arrested last week on Clun Street, Burngreave, after he was suspected of carrying a knife and cannabis.

Police allege Wait also failed to appear at court hearing for possessing a knife, and failed to comply with a drugs intervention programme.

Waite, of Wincobank Avenue, Sheffield, was charged with all four offences and appeared on Tuesday, at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, where he was remanded until his next appearance at court on Wednesday, October 25.