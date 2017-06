A man has been quizzed over a knife attack in a Sheffield street.

The 21-year-old was quizzed over the weekend over a stabbing at the entrance to Firth Park on Hucklow Road, Firth Park, on Thursday night.

A 43-year-old man was stabbed in his back as violence flared during an incident involving a group of men.

The suspect has been released pending police enquiries.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.