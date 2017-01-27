Man arrested following disturbance in Sheffield supermarket

A man was arrested over an early morning disturbance in a Sheffield supermarket today.

Officers were called to Tesco Extra on Savile Street, Burngreave, at 4.45am.

It has been claimed that the man was armed with a knife and threatening to kill people.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to an incident at the Tesco Extra on Savile Street in Sheffield at 4.45am today, where they arrested a man on suspicion of racially aggravated affray."

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.