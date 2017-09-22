Man accused of attacking four children with hammer before crashing into South Yorkshire pub

A man accused of attempting to kill four children is alleged to have hit them with a hammer before crashing into a pub.

Owen Scott, aged 29, is alleged to have inflicted the blows on the youngsters aged eight, seven, twenty-one months and nine months, while they were in his car.

He is then said to have deliberately crashed his grey Dacia Logan with the two girls and two baby boys still inside.

Scott and the four children survived the incident at the Travellers' Inn, Oxspring, Barnsley, at around 12.25am on Wednesday, August 23.

He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court, via prison video link, where he was told he will stand trial in the new year.

Simon Kealey QC, prosecuting, told the court: "Prior to the deliberate collision, the defendant had a hammer and used it to inflict blows on the children in the car to their heads.

"As a result of failing to kill them in that way he ended up driving towards the pub."

Scott, from Beech Crescent, Hampshire, spoke only to confirm his name and denied four counts of attempted murder and one count of dangerous driving.

Judge David Dixon set a trial date of January 29 and remanded him in custody.