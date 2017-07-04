Man, 40, to stand trial for historical allegation of indecent assault in Rotherham

A 40-year-old man is due to stand trial for a historical allegation of indecent assault said to have been carried out in Rotherham.

Arshid Hussain, of High Street, East Cowick, Goole is scheduled to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court on November 13.

The indecent assault is alleged to have taken place between January 1, 2003 and April 4, 2003.

Hussain did not appear during a brief hearing in front of Judge Sarah Wright at Sheffield Crown Court this morning due to 'illness'.