Search

Lorry crash closes slip road on South Yorkshire motorway

There are delays on the A1M today

There are delays on the A1M today

0
Have your say

A crash involving a lorry has closed a slip road onto the A1M in South Yorkshire.

Emergency services are dealing with the incident on the southbound entry slip road at junction 36 for Warmsworth.

BREAKING: Jordan Rhodes Sheffield Wednesday signing gets go-ahead from EFL

Sheffield United: Blades broker new deal with Boro for Harry Chapman

Police identify man found dead in Sheffield park

Concern grows for Sheffield man missing for two days

Sheffield University issues safety advice following sex attack on young woman

Detectives in bid to solve sex attack mystery in Sheffield park

Sheffield dog owner landed with £1,800 legal bill for failing to clear faeces from garden

Sheffield schoolchildren on television show Secret Life of Five-Year-Olds

BREAKING: Pedestrian killed on South Yorkshire level crossing

{South Yorkshire dad-of-four scoops £100, 000 on 'spur of the moment' scratchcard|South Yorkshire dad-of-four scoops £100, 000 on 'spur of the moment' scratchcard|click here}

Back to the top of the page