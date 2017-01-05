Lorry crash causes motorway closure

A crash involving two lorries has led to the closure of the M180 motorway this morning.

Police officers have closed the motorway in both directions between Junction 3 at Scunthorpe and Junction 2 at Goole while emergency services deal with the smash.

An air ambulance landed at the scene.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "It has been necessary to close the motorway in both directions to allow the air ambulance to land and then to take the injured driver to hospital.

"Please be patient and allow the emergency services carry out their duties. We hope to have everyone on their way at the earliest opportunity."