LIVE: Double decker bus crashes into car on busy Sheffield road

A double decker bus and a black BMW crashed on a Sheffield road earlier this afternoon.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a bus and a car on Infirmary Road, Sheffield just before 12pm today.

A double decker bus and a black BMW are said to have collided and the road was blocked as a result of the incident.

The road was cleared at around 1.20pm. The 57 bus service is now running normally but the Supertram has warned customers to expect delays and cancellations while the service is reformed.

Two passengers in the car and the bus driver suffering from shock but are not seriously injured.