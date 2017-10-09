LISTED: The most expensive streets in Sheffield and South Yorkshire revealed

Buying a house is one of the most expensive things you can do, especially if your house is on one of these South Yorkshire streets.

A new survey by Zoopla has revealed the ten most expensive streets in Sheffield and across South Yorkshire and some of the prices are staggering.

Although none of the top ten streets have broken the £1 million mark, a number have come very close.

Whirlow Park Road in the Whirlow area of Sheffield has been revealed as the most expensive street in South Yorkshire with the average house costing £938k.

Nearby Cavendish Avenue comes in second at £914k and houses on Lane Head Road in Barnsley cost on average £904k.

Petworth Drive in S11 is the final street to break the £900k barrier with houses on Barnsley Road in Barnsley coming in at £895k.

The information has been released in Zoopla's annual Rich List, drawing on its property data to uncover the wealthiest pockets on Britain in 2017.

It will come as little surprise that the top 10 richest streets in Britain are all in London.

Kensington Palace Gardens has come out on the top of the pile, like last year, with a house there setting you back on a huge £35.6 million.

The wealthiest street outside the capital is in Weybridge Surrey on Golf Club Road where, to buy a home there, you'll need an average budget of just under £6 million.

Zoopla said there are now 14,417 streets in Britain where the average house price is at least £1million - some 1,999 more than in 2016.

The Sheffield and South Yorkshire list in full

1 Whirlow Park Road, Sheffield S11£938,049

2 Cavendish Avenue, Sheffield S17£914,520

3 Lane Head Road, Barnsley S75£904,909

4 Petworth Drive, Sheffield S11£900,137

5 Barnsley Road, Barnsley S75£895,955

6 Blue Ridge Close, Sheffield S17£877,054

7 Blacka Moor Crescent, Sheffield S17£873,862

8 Blacka Moor Road, Sheffield S17£872,401

9 Whirlow Grange Avenue, Sheffield S11£866,792

10 Knowle Green, Sheffield S17£854,227